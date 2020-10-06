Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 6, 2020 12:22 PM
Lane Kiffin spoke to the media Monday
Lane Kiffin spoke to the media Monday

No. 1 Clemson is currently 3-0 as they prepare for an ACC showdown against a talented No. 7 Miami squad on Saturday night.

However, SEC head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't really think that Clemson is the real No. 1 team in the nation as he gives the nod to Alabama because of the SEC.

"No. 1 team in the country coming in, in my opinion. The premier program in the country, no offense to Clemson," Kiffin said about Alabama during his media press conference on Monday. "Those are the two premier programs that are operating on the highest level over the last 10 years, and this one’s doing it in the SEC, which is a little bit harder. We’ll have our hands full; I think this is probably best team coach (Nick Saban) has had."

Alabama and Clemson might be on another collision course to play in the playoffs once again so it should be exciting to watch it all unfold this season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released
Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released
TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 TigerNet News
spacer Who does this kiffin boy play this week ?
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 eaglessoar20021
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 74TIGER
spacer You expected anything different from Lame Kiffin? Screwing
 76er®
spacer Re: You expected anything different from Lame Kiffin? Screwing
 NC_tiger87
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 Bigredofbelton
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 grrowl
spacer If you need Lane Kiffin for validation
 AllOrangeAllTheTime
spacer Kiffin is a wanker - always has his hands full
 FLTiger87
spacer Why should we expect him to say anything different?***
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 The Mole®
spacer Never heard of her
 smitty1959®
spacer may not like it but it's the truth
 psybj
spacer Re: may not like it but it's the truth
 Smack Daddy
spacer Re: may not like it but it's the truth
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Corn dogs back to loving spankings from Daddy again.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 Pig
spacer Who cares what an SEC coach says about Clemson...you could
 tigermaniac®
spacer More Tnet click bait
 braker®
spacer This isn’t newsworthy. Makes us seem like we have a complex***
 RC Tiger®
spacer Are we supposed to be offended by what he says?***
 Smack Daddy
spacer He's right, why is this news? Their run is twice as long
 CM Shack
spacer Re: He's right, why is this news? Their run is twice as long
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: He's right, why is this news? Their run is twice as long
 Tigers Rule®
spacer the KKK works well at Ole Miss too.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Well, Lane does know about gas pumpers.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country
 Medic
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week