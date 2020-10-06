Lane Kiffin calls Alabama not Clemson the premier program in the country

Tony Crumpton

No. 1 Clemson is currently 3-0 as they prepare for an ACC showdown against a talented No. 7 Miami squad on Saturday night.

However, SEC head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't really think that Clemson is the real No. 1 team in the nation as he gives the nod to Alabama because of the SEC.

"No. 1 team in the country coming in, in my opinion. The premier program in the country, no offense to Clemson," Kiffin said about Alabama during his media press conference on Monday. "Those are the two premier programs that are operating on the highest level over the last 10 years, and this one’s doing it in the SEC, which is a little bit harder. We’ll have our hands full; I think this is probably best team coach (Nick Saban) has had."

Alabama and Clemson might be on another collision course to play in the playoffs once again so it should be exciting to watch it all unfold this season.