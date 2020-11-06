LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque

I have been a Tigernet member since the old modem days so telling you about this is special for me. A few years back I remembered this unique Clemson Memorabilia piece The Clemson Ring Plaque.

I had wanted to get one but not right away and as time went on I forgot all about it. Then one day my memory jogged back to it. So I started searching and after a not insignificant time found an old post with a name and number. Long story short I called Marty Murray and found out he was the one who originally carved the Clemson Ring Plaque. He had since had some health challenges and was about to shutter the business. I could tell he was really down about it - making and selling his Ring Plaques was his passion. He was literally closing down that week. That said we hit it off and he was kind enough to offer to make and send me one… Class of 84- FOR FREE. Needless to say when mine arrived I was ecstatic and surprised by how substantial and intricately finished it was. I was impressed. I decided to call Marty back up and see if I could somehow help him fulfill his dreams for these Clemson Ring Plaques. We ended up as partners and now here we are.

With the help of B-Meist and Crump we are now able to pass this opportunity along to their subscribers. If interested, there is a link below with more information and a way to get your own Clemson Ring Plaque. Each one is hand finished and personalized with your graduation year so it will take 2-3 weeks before you get it but if you are like me it will hang on your wall next to your Diploma from now on. The pictures you see below are my Clemson Ring Plaque on my wall at home!

Again...Marty won’t dwell on it but he has had some real health challenges in the last few years. The kind that would stop most of us - but he doesn’t complain he just keeps on chugging. This is my small way of helping him and paying it forward. Thanks again to B-Meist and Crump.

Thanks, Eric Johnson (Ga Tyger)

’84 Comp Engr