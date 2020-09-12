BREAKING

LOOK: The Tiger mascot grilling at Lee Corso's patio
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:09 AM
Corso hanging out with the Tiger on his patio (courtesy Tareefknockout Twitter)
Corso hanging out with the Tiger on his patio (courtesy Tareefknockout Twitter)

Saturday's ESPN College GameDay featuring Clemson-Wake Forest is a little different this year with fans not allowed to be part of the audience adhering to social distancing measures.

To add to the unique broadcast experience, 85-year-old television personality Lee Corso will be working from home much of this season. He is currently broadcasting from his patio with the Demon Deacon and Tiger mascot.

The Tiger Mascot has been working on the grill during the show while the Demon Deacon has been doing various tasks including watering plants.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week