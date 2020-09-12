LOOK: The Tiger mascot grilling at Lee Corso's patio

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Saturday's ESPN College GameDay featuring Clemson-Wake Forest is a little different this year with fans not allowed to be part of the audience adhering to social distancing measures.

To add to the unique broadcast experience, 85-year-old television personality Lee Corso will be working from home much of this season. He is currently broadcasting from his patio with the Demon Deacon and Tiger mascot.

The Tiger Mascot has been working on the grill during the show while the Demon Deacon has been doing various tasks including watering plants.

It's a rough life for Lee Corso working from home ?? pic.twitter.com/2S7962Goy0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020

Clemson mascot grilling at Corso crib ???????? pic.twitter.com/grJLNR91Md — TaReef KnockOut ?????? (@TaReefKnockOut) September 12, 2020

Lee Corso is doing College Gameday from his patio. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/cCQgSEHArd — Presley Meyer (@meyer_presley) September 12, 2020

Cutouts ready for College GameDay (?? via @John_Currie) pic.twitter.com/PvF1cqQDPU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 12, 2020

Early sign of the day winner @CoachClawson pic.twitter.com/swWz2soWHf — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 12, 2020

In the 33 year history of College Gameday, Lee Corso has only put on one mascot head at the pool at his home, the Clemson Tiger. pic.twitter.com/9wirW1Xo4Y — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 12, 2020