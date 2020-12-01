LOOK: Santa Claus makes appearance in Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 1, Tue 18:25
Santa Claus was placed in a giant snow globe in downtown Clemson
Santa Claus was placed in a giant snow globe in downtown Clemson

Breaking news tonight in Tiger Town.

Iconic Santa Claus made a surprise stop in downtown Clemson on Tuesday night.

Mr. Claus was dressed up in his traditional red coat lined in white fur while giving good cheer to those in the local community.

He was heard constantly laughing and giggling, saying, "Ho ho ho" to all the children getting a few rare moments with him.

Obviously, Saint Nick was practicing safety precautions during this pandemic as he was put in a giant snow globe so that he wouldn't get COVID-19 or possibly pass any germs to others.

Santa is scheduled to be back in Clemson in on December 8th (4:30 pm-6:30 pm) if you missed him this time.

