LOOK: Justyn Ross in full pads at Clemson practice

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross is working his way back from injury.

Ross is ahead of schedule after surgery to repair a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine. On Wednesday, he posted a picture of him at practice in full pads.

Dabo Swinney updated his rehab status last week.

“Ross is grinding,” he said. “Our medical staff has done a wonderful job. He has been with (strength and conditioning coach) Larry Greenlee 1-on-1, just like Mike Williams. Justyn has come so far and he’s got his weight back and he got cleared to lift weights a few weeks ago. This is the first week they are letting him wear a helmet again. Next week he gets to go to another level. He will get to the dress (uniform) of the day and run routes versus air. There will be no contact or anything like that, just indy routes versus air. He is doing great and he is ahead of where the doctor would like for him to be. We have to keep our fingers crossed and hopefully the good Lord will bless us with a good report in December.”

Swinney hopes Ross will be ready to go next fall.

“The best case scenario is maybe he will be able to play in the spring, but not be tackled until the fall,” Swinney said.