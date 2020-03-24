LOOK: Former Clemson DT with tribute to Kobe Bryant

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson defensive end Xavier Kelly has moved on to Arkansas to play his final year of football in the SEC. However, he still has a ton of fans and friends in Clemson that follow him and enjoy his artwork.

Check out this latest drawing as he made a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

RIP Black Mamba!

Check out some other drawings of his:

Check out some of my artwork using #Adobe Draw! pic.twitter.com/O8CFVk5vPu — Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) March 10, 2020