LOOK: Former Clemson DT with tribute to Kobe Bryant
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:30 PM
Kelly is a talented artist and football player
Kelly is a talented artist and football player

Former Clemson defensive end Xavier Kelly has moved on to Arkansas to play his final year of football in the SEC.

However, he still has a ton of fans and friends in Clemson that follow him and enjoy his artwork.

Check out this latest drawing as he made a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

RIP Black Mamba!

Check out some other drawings of his:

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence
National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence
Clemson AD addresses latest with athletics and COVID-19 outbreak
Clemson AD addresses latest with athletics and COVID-19 outbreak
Two Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft
Two Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week