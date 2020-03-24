|
LOOK: Former Clemson DT with tribute to Kobe Bryant
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:30 PM- -
Former Clemson defensive end
Xavier Kelly has moved on to Arkansas to play his final year of football in the SEC.
However, he still has a ton of fans and friends in Clemson that follow him and enjoy his artwork.
Check out this latest drawing as he made a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
RIP Black Mamba!
Just finished drawing this picture of a great! ?? Still can’t believe it! #RIPMamba #MambaForever #MambaMentality #MambaOut #Adobe pic.twitter.com/xHYEUa5h8i— Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) March 24, 2020
Check out some of my artwork using #Adobe Draw! pic.twitter.com/O8CFVk5vPu— Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) March 10, 2020
Congratulations On the twins Coach Bates??#BLESSED ??? @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/WcN30xmu3H— Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) July 26, 2019
I got emotional when I drew this one??????#RIPCJ #RIPTYSHON pic.twitter.com/Sn9RHDv9Aj— Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) July 10, 2019