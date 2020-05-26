BREAKING

LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:52 AM
K'Von Wallace is excited to be part of the Eagles
K'Von Wallace is excited to be part of the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety K'Von Wallace is 'All-in' with his new NFL team and fanbase.

Wallace took his appreciation of his new home to the max level on Sunday, adding a large tattoo of an eagle on the right side of his back.

"The Eagles fanbase is the best I've seen," Wallace told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "The fanbase is incredible. They're up there with Clemson."

On the left side of his back, it appears that Wallace also has an early sketch of a 'Tiger King' representing Clemson.

Here is a better look at the start of the tiger tattoo on the left side of his back:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back
LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week