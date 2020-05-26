LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back

Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety K'Von Wallace is 'All-in' with his new NFL team and fanbase. Wallace took his appreciation of his new home to the max level on Sunday, adding a large tattoo of an eagle on the right side of his back. "The Eagles fanbase is the best I've seen," Wallace told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "The fanbase is incredible. They're up there with Clemson." On the left side of his back, it appears that Wallace also has an early sketch of a 'Tiger King' representing Clemson.

Y’all know I gotta represent the gang ???? https://t.co/sfMR1TcZ9k — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) May 26, 2020

Here is a better look at the start of the tiger tattoo on the left side of his back:

