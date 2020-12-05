LOOK: Deshaun Watson's custom gameday cleats for charity

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The NFL Week 13 is having their highly-anticipated "My Cause My Cleats" campaign, which started back in 2016.

Reportedly over 1000 players are taking part in wearing custom cleats that will later be auctioned off for different charities.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be wearing some very colorful cleats on Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts (CBS) and they will be auctioned off on behalf of the Deshaun Watson Foundation.

If you would like to bid on the cleats, here is the auction link.

NOTE: All proceeds benefit charities, and the NFL does not profit from the auction of these cleats.