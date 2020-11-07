BREAKING

LOOK: Dabo Swinney takes a tour of Notre Dame's campus
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:03 PM
Swinney took a tour of Notre Dame's campus on Friday
No. 1 Clemson will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday night.

The Tigers will be seeking their highest-ranked road win in school history.

However, that didn't stop Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney from spending some time to check out the iconic campus as a first-time visitor.

Swinney took a tour of Notre Dame's campus alongside tour guide Tim Bourret (ND grad 1977) on Friday night.

"Enjoyed giving Dabo tour of Notre Dame campus after walk-thru today," Bourret posted on social media. "He has a great appreciation for college football history and respect for Notre Dame."

Bourret shared on social media that Clemson's team movie on Friday night was the heart-warming film, Rudy.

