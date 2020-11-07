LOOK: Dabo Swinney takes a tour of Notre Dame's campus

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday night.

The Tigers will be seeking their highest-ranked road win in school history.

However, that didn't stop Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney from spending some time to check out the iconic campus as a first-time visitor.

Swinney took a tour of Notre Dame's campus alongside tour guide Tim Bourret (ND grad 1977) on Friday night.

"Enjoyed giving Dabo tour of Notre Dame campus after walk-thru today," Bourret posted on social media. "He has a great appreciation for college football history and respect for Notre Dame."

Bourret shared on social media that Clemson's team movie on Friday night was the heart-warming film, Rudy.

Dabo Swinney, #12 winningest college football coach in history, admires statue of Knute Rockne, #1 winningest coach, outside Notre Dame after walk thru on Friday. pic.twitter.com/IcsjZPtZCZ — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 7, 2020

Enjoyed giving Dabo tour of Notre Dame campus after walk thru today. He has a great appreciation for college football history and respect for Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/YYjmqaaM53 — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 7, 2020