LOOK: Clemson's new conference championship banner at Death Valley

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 3 Clemson won their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship with their 34-10 win over #2 Notre Dame on Saturday. To celebrate, Clemson has already installed their new conference championship banner that displays their 26 conference title wins. With the win, it was also the fourth straight Clemson senior class with 50 wins in four years (50-4).

Clemson won the last four ACC titles by a combined score of 176-40.

Check out the new banner below:

The new banner is already flying over Death Valley back home in Clemson! pic.twitter.com/yZbyH8ky4J — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020