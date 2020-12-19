LOOK: Clemson's new conference championship banner at Death Valley
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 19, Sat 20:12
Clemson's defense was stingy in the ACC title win
No. 3 Clemson won their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship with their 34-10 win over #2 Notre Dame on Saturday.

To celebrate, Clemson has already installed their new conference championship banner that displays their 26 conference title wins.

With the win, it was also the fourth straight Clemson senior class with 50 wins in four years (50-4).

Clemson won the last four ACC titles by a combined score of 176-40.

Check out the new banner below:

