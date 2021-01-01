LOOK: Clemson uniforms for Sugar Bowl

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's 'orange britches' time for No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Friday night. The Tigers will be in all-orange with the Nike Diamond Quest swoosh and the Sugar Bowl Patch. For the Buckeyes, they will be wearing their special 1968 throwback uniforms that they have worn recently in college football playoff games.

The highly-anticipated matchup will kick off around 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here’s the uniform matchup for tonight’s #CFBPlayoff Semifinal between #2 Clemson & #3 Ohio State.



Tigers in all orange. Buckeyes in the white version of their 1968 throwbacks they’ve worn in CFP games, the same matchup as Clemson’s 31-0 victory in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZqSipp1FYF — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 1, 2021