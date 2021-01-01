LOOK: Clemson uniforms for Sugar Bowl
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 1, Fri 18:37

It's 'orange britches' time for No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

The Tigers will be in all-orange with the Nike Diamond Quest swoosh and the Sugar Bowl Patch.

For the Buckeyes, they will be wearing their special 1968 throwback uniforms that they have worn recently in college football playoff games.

The highly-anticipated matchup will kick off around 8:20 p.m. ET.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State
Clemson announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State
Ohio State announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson
Ohio State announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson
LOOK: Clemson uniforms for Sugar Bowl
LOOK: Clemson uniforms for Sugar Bowl
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week