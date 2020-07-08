LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #98 'Cadets in 1930s'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a photo from the 30s showing the Cadets behind the Trustee House. This also gives you a perspective of where the Third Barracks was, as seen in the photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]