LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #95 'Frank Howard's last game in Death Valley'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: I remember my dad and I going to this game on November 1, 1969, in the pouring rain. I was 10 years old and I thought my dad was crazy for dragging me out on such a miserable day. Mom stayed home. But I think my dad knew something, call it a gut feeling. That day we were playing Maryland, and it was as if Maryland didn't show up. We were walking all over them. While I was there, wishing I was back home watching reruns of Johnny Quest and eating some Jiffy Pop in a nice warm dry house, I realized there was a reason for us being at this game. My dad knew it, I was clueless as to why.

When the game was over we had won 40-0, the Tigers had scored in every possible way including a safety, and we headed home. The crowds were small that Saturday due to the weather, only 22,802, but they had just witnessed something other than Clemson's 350th win.

They didn't know it at the time, but they had seen an era in Clemson football come to an end because that was the last time Frank Howard coached the Tigers in Death Valley.

