LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #64 'Mother's Day on Bowman Field in 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Mother's Day on Bowman Field in the 1950s. Mintaka's take: When I was a kid, my father (class of 1937) would tell me of the times when there would be thousands of people on Bowman field when the cadets would drill. Seeing the small numbers out there during the 60s and 70s, I always thought he was stretching those numbers a bit. This photo was taken in the last years of Clemson being a military school in the early 50s on Mother's Day. Turns out that Mother's Day was traditionally a very big event for the cadets and their families.

