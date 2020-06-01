BREAKING

LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, June 1, 2020 8:30 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out these historical photos of Johnstone Hall.

Mintaka's take: This photo is dedicated to everyone who ever lived in Johnstone Hall and would look out

your window and see this view of Tillman.

Mintaka's take: One of the many signs that showed up on Johnstone over the years.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 TigerNet News
spacer Johnstone Hall had one amenity that no other dorms have . .
 icutigris
spacer All the amenities of home....................***
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: Johnstone Hall had one amenity that no other dorms have . .
 Mogambu®
spacer I can almost smell that picture.
 BigJoe
spacer I lived on E-4 and then in new F for a couple of years......
 Tiger77
spacer I lived on C7 ...
 cweatapeach
spacer F4 near the stairwell. It had a stank of
 Injun Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Tiger Nana®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 bparris74
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 TigerNet Recruiting®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 TigerDoc09
spacer Re:CU Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'- The Hootie Error?
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Harley®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Mogambu®
spacer Your phone comment reminds me. I remember during my days
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 CUtigerIV
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 RWILLIAMS®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Orange Lightning®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 BigPurdy
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 Swamp81
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #61 'Johnstone Hall'
 ClemEng87
