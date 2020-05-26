LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #55 'Clemson's wreck'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Clemson alum Chip Smith recently sent us an interesting picture of a Clemson version of Georgia Tech's 'Ramblin' Wreck' that was used for several years including 1974. Smith's take: Georgia Tech still has its Ramblin’ Wreck, but for years Clemson had a “wreck” of its own and while we rarely drove it on the field it was an integral part of the pre-game parade down Fort Hill Street to the stadium. Not sure when the car was officially retired. On another note, Clemson went undefeated at home in ’74, which was one of the few highlights during the dismal state of Clemson football in the years between Frank Howard and Charlie Pell. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.