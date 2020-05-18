LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #47 'Building Cooper Library"
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, May 18, 2020 9:06 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out these historical photos from the 1960s from the construction of the Cooper Library.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.

