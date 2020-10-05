|
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #182 'Wyndie Wyndham'
|Monday, October 5, 2020 11:06 AM- -
Mintaka's take: Wyndie Wyndham
Wyndham led Clemson to two undefeated seasons (1948, 1950) as a blocking back on offense and linebacker on defense (1948-50).
Frank Howard affectionately nicknamed him Dumb-Dumb.
He was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980.