LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #182 'Wyndie Wyndham'
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, October 5, 2020 11:06 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Wyndie Wyndham

Wyndham led Clemson to two undefeated seasons (1948, 1950) as a blocking back on offense and linebacker on defense (1948-50).

Frank Howard affectionately nicknamed him Dumb-Dumb.

He was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980.

