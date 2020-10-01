LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #181 'B.C. Inabinet'

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: B.C. Inabinet

Position: RT

Years: 1953,54,55

- Highly recruited tackle from Dreher High School in Columbia.

- Drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the fourth round (No. 43 overall) but eventually played in the Canadian Football League.

- Benefited from an IPTAY scholarship in the 50s, would later become one of IPTAY’s top contributors.

- The only non-player to receive a diamond Orange Bowl ring after Clemson defeated Nebraska in the 1982 bowl game.