LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #180 'Chester McGlockton'

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Chester McGlockton

Position: DT

Years: 1989,90,91

- McGlockton was a first round draft pick in 1992 by the Los Angeles Raiders.

- Awards included being a 4-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro.

- Played in the NFL from 1992 to 2003 (Raiders, Chiefs, Broncos, Jets).

- He had 551 tackles, 51 sacks, and four interceptions in his NFL career.

