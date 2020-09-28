LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #178 'Homer Jordan'
Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Homer Jordan

Position: QB

Years: 1980,81,82

Jordan led Clemson to a national championship in 1981 and was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

He completed 250 of 479 passes for 3,643 yards with 15 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, rushing for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns at Clemson.

For his pro career, he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders (1983-85), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1986), and Cleveland Browns (1987).

