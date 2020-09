LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #177 'Fritz Furtick'

Mintaka's take:Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Fritz Furtick

Position: RHB

Years: 1903-1906

Furtick was All-Southern in back to back seasons (1905-06), and captain of Clemson's undefeated team in 1906.