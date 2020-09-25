LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #176 'Stacey Driver'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, September 25, 2020 8:29 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Stacey Driver aka the “Ricochet Rabbit”

Position: TB

Years: 1982,83,84,85

At Clemson, he rushed 474 times for 2,250 yards with 15 rushing touchdowns.

He was signed by the Cleveland Browns in 1987 as a free agent but played only one season before a serious knee injury.

