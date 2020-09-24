LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #175 'Joe Blalock'
Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take:

Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Joe Blalock

Position: LE

Years: 1939,40,41

-Clemson's first two-time All-American (1940-41).

-Leading Tiger receiver for three consecutive years (1939-41).

-Averaged 20.34 yards per catch in his career.

-Charter member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973.

-Fifth-round draft choice of the Detroit Lions after the 1941 season.

-Ranked as Clemson's #16 football player of all-time by a panel of Clemson historians in 1999.

