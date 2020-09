LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #171 'Chad Jasmin'



Today's Tiger Lettermen is Chad Jasmin.

Position: FB

Years: 2000-2003

At Clemson, he had 174 carries for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns.