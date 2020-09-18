LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #169 'David Treadwell'

Tony Crumpton

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen is David Treadwell.

Position: PK

Years: 1985,86,87

Awards: 1987 Consensus All-America

Treadwell later earned his law degree from the University of Denver by working on his degree in the offseason during a six-year NFL career (Broncos and Giants).

He was 135 for 175 in field goals (77.1%) during his pro career and even made the Pro Bowl in 1989.

