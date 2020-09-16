LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #167 'Thomas Ray'

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Thomas Ray

Position: QB

Years: 1963,64,65

Thomas Ray held the Clemson record for passing yards in a game (323 yards) for nearly 33 years, until Brandon Streeter surpassed the record in 1998 at 329 yards.

