LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #165 'Joel Wells'

Clemson Historic photo #165 'Joel Wells'
Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Joel Wells.

Position: RB

Years: 1954,55,56

Joel Wells (far right) was a third-team All- American. He also broke a conference rushing record in his junior year and was a second-round draft pick (18th selection overall) of the Green Bay Packers after the 1956 season.

Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
Trevor Lawrence earns weekly national MVP honor
