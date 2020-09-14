LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #165 'Joel Wells'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Joel Wells.

Position: RB

Years: 1954,55,56

Joel Wells (far right) was a third-team All- American. He also broke a conference rushing record in his junior year and was a second-round draft pick (18th selection overall) of the Green Bay Packers after the 1956 season.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.