LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #164 'Steve Reese'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Steve Reese

Position: OG

Years: 1982,83,84,85

Steve Reese was a major reason Clemson was in the top 10 in the nation in rushing during the 1985 season, mainly because he had 54 knockdown blocks in the last five games of the 1985 season.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.