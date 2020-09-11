LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #163 'Richard Butler in Tokyo'
Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Richard Butler.

Position: WR

Years: 1982,83,84

If you didn’t know, Richard Butler is the brother of Jerry Butler. The photo was taken at the 1982 Clemson vs. Wake Forest game (Mirage Bowl) in Tokyo, Japan.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

