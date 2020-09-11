LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #163 'Richard Butler in Tokyo'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Richard Butler.

Position: WR

Years: 1982,83,84

If you didn’t know, Richard Butler is the brother of Jerry Butler. The photo was taken at the 1982 Clemson vs. Wake Forest game (Mirage Bowl) in Tokyo, Japan.

