LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #13 'First Season in Death Valley'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Death Valley's first season in 1942. There was a 20,000 seat capacity installed for the home opener.

During the construction of the stadium, reportedly Frank Howard put a chew of tobacco in each corner of the stadium as the concrete was being poured.

Mintaka's take: This is a photo taken the first season in Death Valley, 1942. This might even be the first game played in the new stadium against Presbyterian (CU won 32-13) on September 19, 1942, but I can't be 100% sure, but I bet it is.