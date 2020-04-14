LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #13 'First Season in Death Valley'
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 8:57 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Death Valley's first season in 1942. There was a 20,000 seat capacity installed for the home opener.

During the construction of the stadium, reportedly Frank Howard put a chew of tobacco in each corner of the stadium as the concrete was being poured.

Mintaka's take: This is a photo taken the first season in Death Valley, 1942. This might even be the first game played in the new stadium against Presbyterian (CU won 32-13) on September 19, 1942, but I can't be 100% sure, but I bet it is.

