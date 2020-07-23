LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #113 'Ledges on Johnstone Hall'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: The one puzzling feature of Johnstone Hall was its ledges. Why anyone would build a college dorm with such ledges has always baffled me.

But, never the less, the ledges were there and Clemson students made the most of them.

If you knew some cold weather was coming, this was always fun to do. Just keep pouring water out the window.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]