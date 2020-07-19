LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #109 'Old Laundry Building'
TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today we will go with a few photos of the old laundry building.

It was typical for the freshmen rats to haul laundry for the upper classmen.

With all those cadets, the laundry would pile up.

Speaking of the laundry building, below is a rather comical Discipline Recommendation. Looks like someone got a bottle for Christmas, lol.

