LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #104 'Temporary Barracks in 1940s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Earlier, we posted this aerial photo taken just after WWII. Of particular interest to me were the buildings located in front of Fike (Lot 1) at the top of the photo. Someone had said these were temporary barracks built by the military during the war. This appears to be correct, as I have found a closeup photo of these temporary barracks taken around 1946 or 1947. and it seems to have been taken with your back to Death Valley, on the corner of what is now Lot 1. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]