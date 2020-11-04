Kirk Herbstreit thinks more pressure is on Notre Dame than Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The top four contest between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame is just three days away.

ESPN analysts previewed the highly anticipated matchup with Kirk Herbstreit talking about Clemson's quarterback play against Boston College in the comeback win this past Saturday.

"I think (D.J.) Uiagalelei played a lot better as the game went on like any quarterback you'd expect to see with getting a little bit more reps. I thought he played more decisive when they got behind."

Herbie isn't sold yet on Clemson's defense since they will have some injured starters out and rotating an inexperienced secondary.

"I'm more concerned about their defense," he said. "You take James Skalski out of the middle of that defense and all the games he's played, Tyler Davis at that inside enforcer (role). That's a concern, Mike Jones Jr. is trying to come back. Davis is trying to come back that could help them but I'm just not used to seeing their defense give up some plays and I know they're high on their secondary but we don't know yet enough about their secondary and if I'm Notre Dame, and that's the one area you wonder with Ian Book and his receivers. Do they have what it takes to protect Book and then can they make some plays on the perimeter in their passing game. I think that might be the best way of trying to move the ball on Clemson."

Herbstreit realizes that the pressure might actually be on Notre Dame to remain relevant this season.

“I don’t want to say it doesn’t matter to Clemson, but I think all eyes are on Notre Dame," he said. “When’s the last time Notre Dame won a game of this magnitude? I mean, think about it. I think that perception is real. Right now, they’re on this big of a stage, and they’ve got to take advantage of this opportunity. To me, you guys are saying it’s not an elimination game. It’s not an elimination game if Notre Dame competes and wins, or if Notre Dame plays like it did in Athens last year. If they lose, and they get blown out, it’s an elimination game for me. They’re gone. That’s my opinion, and I guess I’m assuming if they get blown out that they won’t go to Charlotte and beat Clemson there. How Notre Dame looks on this big of a stage is a big deal to their perception because if they get blown out, they’re going to get behind a lot of teams. They’re going to be fighting to get into that No. 4 spot.”