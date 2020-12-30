Kirk Herbstreit tests positive for COVID-19, will work Sugar Bowl from home

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday night on social media. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully I feel good, and my family is okay, but going through the protocols from home, Jan. 1 on College GameDay (9 AM-12 PM), and later that day, on the call for the Sugar Bowl with Chris, Maria, and Tom. Can't wait for the rematch between Clemson and Ohio State." Herbstreit will still be calling the All-State Sugar Bowl with Chris Fowler but will be home quarantining. Clemson and Ohio State will face off on Friday at 8:45 p.m. kickoff.

In other ESPN COVID news, Greg McElroy also announced Tuesday that he is positive for COVID-19.

“I’m disappointed, but I feel good and hope to be back soon,” McElroy tweeted. “Family is healthy and I’m bouncing back. Look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone ASAP.”

TigerNet would like to wish both of these gentlemen a fast and full recovery.