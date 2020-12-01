Kirk Herbstreit says 'lots of coaches' are opting out to avoid being humiliated

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was part of Tuesday's College Football rankings show as the top four rankings were announced for Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State.

Herbstreit shared during the show that he believes that some teams are using COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid losses.

"We live in such a strange world," he said. "I talk to a lot of coaches around the country who really feel teams are opting out because they don't want to be humiliated. It's happening."

This is a similar idea that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to the media the day after his team's scheduled game against Florida State.

Swinney was upset that the game was postponed because of one positive COVID-19 case despite his team following all ACC protocols.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID," Swinney said. "COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

The ACC conference announced on Tuesday that Clemson and Florida State will not make up their postponed game this season.

Just wanted to clarify something I said earlier tonight during our CFP rankings show. Apologize to ?@UMichFootball? for my words. pic.twitter.com/tCBGjl7GTV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 2, 2020

CFP reactions

1) Top 4 are heads and shoulders above everyone else...@AlabamaFTBL #1 and then 2-3-4 however you like

2) @GeorgiaFootball in the top 10 is laughable

3) Disrespect for @BYUfootball is real and I don't understand

4) I hear same thing as @KirkHerbstreit from coaches! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 2, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit says he's talked to coaches who think teams are "opting out" of games just to avoid getting humiliated.



That's a bold accusation. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2020