Kirk Herbstreit says 'lots of coaches' are opting out to avoid being humiliated
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 1, Tue 19:47
Herbstreit has two sons playing at Clemson (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was part of Tuesday's College Football rankings show as the top four rankings were announced for Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State.

Herbstreit shared during the show that he believes that some teams are using COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid losses.

"We live in such a strange world," he said. "I talk to a lot of coaches around the country who really feel teams are opting out because they don't want to be humiliated. It's happening."

This is a similar idea that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to the media the day after his team's scheduled game against Florida State.

Swinney was upset that the game was postponed because of one positive COVID-19 case despite his team following all ACC protocols.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID," Swinney said. "COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

The ACC conference announced on Tuesday that Clemson and Florida State will not make up their postponed game this season.

Top Clemson News of the Week