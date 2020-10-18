Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 18, 2020 10:29 AM
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 1 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Clemson on top, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and BYU.

"Ranking ONLY teams we’ve seen play," he said on social media.

Basically, he had to clarify only teams that have played are ranked for all the angry Buckeye fans that would have filled up his Twitter feed.

Last week, Herbie had North Carolina ranked No. 5 in his personal rankings but they are no longer ranked in the top group after losing on the road to a mediocre Florida State team 31-28 on Saturday night.

Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
Top Clemson News of the Week