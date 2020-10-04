Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Alabama No. 1
Another college football week filled with upsets as schools like Texas, Oklahoma, and UCF lost.

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit checked out the ever-changing football landscape after week five and released his top six rankings with Alabama on top, followed by Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, and BYU.

Herbie's No. 2 and No. 5 teams will face off in a ESPN GameDay prime-time matchup inside a 20 percent capacity-filled Death Valley on Saturday night.

This will be the teams' first regular season meeting since 2015 when Clemson smacked Miami 58-0 resulting in former Hurricane coach Al Golden getting let go. The teams would go on to meet in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, as Clemson earned its 17th all-time ACC title with a 38-3 victory in Charlotte.

