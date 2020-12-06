Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida.

His top six is mostly the same from last week besides the Aggies in the top group instead of Cincinnati.

Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday night to clinch another ACC title berth.

It will be Clemson's eighth all-time ACC Championship Game appearance and its sixth straight appearance which are both ACC records.