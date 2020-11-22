BREAKING

Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 22, 2020 10:06 AM
Herbstreit has Clemson No. 3 in his personal rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, and Cincinnati.

The Tigers moved up one spot in his rankings from last week even after the last-minute postponement of their game with Florida State.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for an impressive 491 yards against the Buckeyes on Saturday in the 42-35 loss. That poor defensive performance by Ohio State probably led to Herbstreit dropping them one spot.

BYU was left out of Herbie's top six while Cincinnati entered the elite mix of teams.

Next up, Clemson will have a home game on Saturday, November 28, against Pittsburgh.

