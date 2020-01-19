Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson's future in 2020

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit talked about the future of Clemson's program after their recent 42-25 title loss to LSU. "They lose Tee Higgins, who is coming out early," he said on an ESPN Podcast. "Ross is coming back. They have those two young freshmen that are really talented — No. 10 and No. 2 — that are similar build though. Both of those guys are kind of long. Galloway will have a year to get ready in the offseason. We saw glimpses of what he can do in that game. Amari Rodgers, I think, will be a big key in developing, as David talked about. Between Galloway and Rodgers, I think those two coming on will be as important as anything for Trevor Lawrence." Herbstreit believes that Etienne returning will be a huge benefit for Clemson next season. "Etienne is the key to their whole offense, whether he’s catching the ball or he’s in the backfield running the ball. Yards after contact. The guy can do so much." Etienne became Clemson’s career leading rusher in the national championship (4,038 yards) and has 56 rushing TDs and 62 total scores as a Tiger.

He ranked second nationally in yards per carry last season (7.8), totaling 1,614 yards and 19 rushing TDs and 432 receiving yards and a career-best four TDs receiving. He set the single-season school rushing record in the previous year (1,658).