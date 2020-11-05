Kirk Herbstreit explains why he dropped Clemson to No. 3 in his rankings
Herbstreit has two sons playing for Dabo Swinney
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings this week with Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, and BYU.

Herbstreit explained why he dropped the No. 1 Tigers two spots in his personal rankings during an ESPN Playoff show.

"I think like a lot of people, these top 3 teams, after seeing Ohio State for a couple of weeks, you are splitting hairs," he said.

Herbstreit said that it wasn't typical blowout ACC performances the last two weeks for the Tigers.

"When Clemson went back to back weeks not looking their best against Syracuse and Boston College, I've dropped them just percentage points behind Alabama and Ohio State. I put Clemson at No. 3 going into this weekend at South Bend."

The Tigers and the Fighting Irish have a chance to showcase their teams on Saturday night.

"Notre Dame has an opportunity this weekend at No. 5 to show what they can do."

Clemson is currently a 5.5 point road favorite for the highly-anticipated matchup in South Bend.

