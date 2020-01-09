Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, January 9, 2020 1:01 PM
The Ohio State fanbase is very passionate (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
The Ohio State fanbase is very passionate (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)

Everyone seems to be upset about something nowadays.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had to apologize to several Ohio State fans that were upset by his 'inappropriate responses' on Twitter after Clemson's comeback win over the Buckeyes in the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

"Like to apologize for my inappropriate responses to some people last week," Herbstreit posted. "People were upset and laying into me, and I responded only making things worse. Like to apologize to each of those people and to all my followers. I should be better than that, and I will. I appreciate it."

Here are some of the tweets that Herbie got so many Ohio State fans fired up about:

Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
TigerNet News
spacer did the buck nut fans apologize to him for the crap
tgrfan42069
spacer Re: did the buck nut fans apologize to him for the crap
74TIGER
spacer OSU whiners probably complained to ESPN***
TigerzzRoar®
spacer I don't know which is worse...
CootNDawgHater
spacer Re: I don't know which is worse...
ddclemson
spacer I think Kirk said what he meant the first time.
clover65®
spacer and sometimes you think about your response and wish it
RC Tiger®
spacer Re: I don't know which is worse...
1stTigerTrumpet97
spacer ...Or that grown men tweet period.***
surroundedtiger
spacer There's a reason Herbie had to move from Ohio to TN
Tim317
spacer Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit apologies to OSU fans about tweets following loss to Clemson
CtLiEgMeSrOsN®
spacer Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit apologies to OSU fans about tweets following loss to Clemson
7173TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit apologies to OSU fans about tweets following loss to Clemson
Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit apologies to OSU fans about tweets following loss to Clemson
Illnoistiger®
spacer Nothing worse than appologizing for telling (what you think)
BengalBilly
spacer That's just great!
Fluxus
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
rmpeden
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
Tobias27772
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
8992Tiger
spacer Too bad he isn't my age...you know that twilight
hartins®
spacer In whose world does he owe these idiots an apology?
7173TIGER®
spacer He came at some of his osu dudes hard but...
Ihopehedo
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
Rw43
spacer OS fans Wrong on Two Points
marklee
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Herbstreit apologizes to OSU fans about tweets following loss
123me
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
