Kimarni Smith signs With D.C. United

CU Athletic Communications by

WASHINGTON, DC -- D.C. United announced the signing of Kimarni Smith earlier today after drafting the senior forward fourth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 22. Smith will immediately report to his new club for preseason training and is under contract through the 2021 season with an option for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. Smith ends his Clemson career with 63 points, earned by scoring 26 goals and contributing 11 assists. During the 2020 ACC Tournament, Smith became the first player in tournament history to record seven points in one match, as the forward scored three goals and contributed an assist as Clemson downed Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals, 4-1. After registering nine points across the tournament’s three matches, Smith was named the ACC Tournament MVP. In 2020, Smith was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, tabbed the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week on Nov. 3, received two TopDrawerSoccer.com Player of the Week selections, and garnered two College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. During the 2019 season, Smith received second-team All-America, first-team All-South Region, and first-team All-ACC honors.

Smith is now the third member from Clemson's 2020 fall roster to sign a professional contract in 2021. Philip Mayaka signed a Generation adidas contract on Jan. 14 before being selected at No. 3 overall by the Colorado Rapids in this year’s MLS SuperDraft. Grayson Barber signed a Homegrown Player contract with Sporting KC on Jan. 21.