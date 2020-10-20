Keyshawn Johnson not a fan of Jets taking Trevor Lawrence: "Your team sucks"
Johnson not a fan of Jets' talent level (Rich Barnes - USA Today Sports)
Former Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson is not a fan of his former team drafting another young quarterback as they sit at a winless 0-6 on the season.

“I think he’s a great quarterback, but if you’re the New York Jets, you have bigger holes than Trevor Lawrence at quarterback,” Johnson said during his morning radio show.

Johnson understands that the Jets have more issues than just at the quarterback position.

“Your team sucks. It’s the worst thing going. You drafted a guy (Sam Darnold) three years ago with the third pick of the draft because he was your Trevor Lawrence. He has nothing around him. Zero. Zilch. Nothing. He looks good at times and bad at times. With nothing around him. With a coach – how he winds up coaching the Jets we’ll never know – but you’re ready to move on from him because you think [Lawrence] is the next Andrew Luck?”

Johnson thinks the Jets' better move if they get the No. 1 pick is to trade it away for multiple picks.

"You take that No.1 pick, and you trade it, you do what the Celtics in basketball have done. You stockpile a bunch of picks and find guys who can help you build a damn team.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked recently about many of Lawrence's football attributes when asked what he would bring to a future NFL team.

"You want a guy that's a great leader? You got it. You want a guy that loves to work, loves to prepare, the same guy every day? You got it. Do you want a boy that's humble? You got it. You want a guy that makes everybody else better, doesn't ask anything more from anybody that he's willing to give? You got it.

"You want a guy that's accurate? You got it. You want a guy that's got great pocket presence? You got it. You want a guy that's got toughness and ain't afraid to go get a first down? You got it. You want a guy that's going to give you every ounce of what he's got? You got it. So I don't know what you could want in a quarterback that he doesn't possess. That's the best way I can answer it."

