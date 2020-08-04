K'Von Wallace on early NFL experience: "I'm literally living out my dream"

K'Von Wallace is living out his dream with the Philadelphia Eagles in camp now.

The former All-ACC DB says Clemson prepared him to be ready for this moment.

"They've got everything up there," Wallace said to the Eagles website about tools to mold his body and mind as a player. "Clemson has got it all. I was definitely blessed to be at that program. Being a winner. They taught me how to be a winner. They taught me how to be a leader and also taught me how to earn it and put my head down and go to work.

"Earn the respect of the vets. Earn the respect of the coaches. Earn the trust of your coaches because that is the No. 1 thing. They're not going to put you out there if they don't trust you."

Wallace says his goal in year one is to make an impact on special teams and be the "positionless" player that can fit anywhere needed for the Eagles.

Watch more from Wallace below:

