Justyn Ross' timeline for return to football

Clemson fans rejoiced Thursday evening when wide receiver Justyn Ross announced on social media that he would forego the NFL Draft and return to Clemson for a final season. However, that doesn’t mean he’s been fully cleared to play. Ross announced the news on Thursday, looking to return to the field in a Clemson uniform instead of testing his pro chances after having to sit out last season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area last summer. However, we spoke with a Clemson spokesman Friday morning who confirmed that the news doesn’t necessarily mean Ross will be able to play – it just means he’s continuing to check off the medical hurdles and clearances that would allow him to play again and Thursday’s news simply means he will continue to rehab at Clemson with intent to play and won’t test the NFL waters this season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had given positive updates on Ross’ progress and Ross had been around Tiger practices for light workouts. The hope is that Ross will be able to participate in limited workouts during spring practice – running routes and working with the offense but won’t participate in scrimmages or full contact drills.

If all goes well and he continues to clear items off of his medical checklist, the hope is that he will be able to play this fall.

Over two seasons, Ross recorded 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts). He was named a freshman All-American in Clemson’s 2018 national title season and he was an honorable mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.

