Justyn Ross leaves game with injury vs. OSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross left the game early in the third quarter after a hard tackle against Ohio State. Ross walked off the field holding his shoulder and was being looked at the medical staff on the sidelines. Update 1: No injury tent as Ross is walking around the sidelines with his helmet. Update 2: Justyn Ross is back in the lineup. Update 3: Ross is injured again at the 10:30 mark left in the fourth quarter.

Update 4: Ross returns to the lineup with three minutes to go in the game.

In other news, OSU running back J.K Dobbins is back from the locker room from his injury.