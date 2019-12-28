|
Justyn Ross leaves game with injury vs. OSU
|Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:49 PM- -
Clemson receiver
Ross walked off the field holding his shoulder and was being looked at the medical staff on the sidelines. Update 1: No injury tent as Ross is walking around the sidelines with his helmet. Update 2: Justyn Ross is back in the lineup. Update 3: Ross is injured again at the 10:30 mark left in the fourth quarter.
Update 1: No injury tent as Ross is walking around the sidelines with his helmet.
Update 2: Justyn Ross is back in the lineup.
Update 3: Ross is injured again at the 10:30 mark left in the fourth quarter.
Update 4: Ross returns to the lineup with three minutes to go in the game.
In other news, OSU running back J.K Dobbins is back from the locker room from his injury.
