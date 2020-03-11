|
Justyn Ross injury update
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday's practice and was asked about the health of standout receiver
Justyn Ross.
Ross had been rumored to have a myriad of injuries on the Internet the last few days, but Swinney was able to comfort fans with a fairly positive report. Swinney said he was "perfectly fine" and just been dealing with a few stinger symptoms. He added that the medical staff is just being precautious with him, so nothing becomes a bigger problem later. In two years, Ross has caught an impressive 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.
God Got me .. ??— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) March 9, 2020
