Justyn Ross injury update
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:58 PM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday's practice and was asked about the health of standout receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross had been rumored to have a myriad of injuries on the Internet the last few days, but Swinney was able to comfort fans with a fairly positive report.

Swinney said he was "perfectly fine" and just been dealing with a few stinger symptoms. He added that the medical staff is just being precautious with him, so nothing becomes a bigger problem later.

In two years, Ross has caught an impressive 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.

