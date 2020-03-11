Justyn Ross injury update

Ross had been rumored to have a myriad of injuries on the Internet the last few days, but Swinney was able to comfort fans with a fairly positive report.

Swinney said he was "perfectly fine" and just been dealing with a few stinger symptoms. He added that the medical staff is just being precautious with him, so nothing becomes a bigger problem later.

In two years, Ross has caught an impressive 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.